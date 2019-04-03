Windy and rainy weather to finish out the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Winds of change are here: An active pattern is here through the weekend.

I’d call it “normal” April weather but since it was so nice in March and the beginning of April it will seem nasty.

Now through Thursday afternoon (for the Metro) will be dry and breezy with a low near 44 and a high near 62. Thursday night will have passing showers.

Friday starts out with passing showers but Midday Friday looks pretty wet and gusty.

Friday night and Saturday will be gusty with passing heavy showers. Isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast too.

Remember when thunder roars head indoors.

Sunday looks better with less rain and wind.

Snow levels will bring snow to the mountains but the passes will be okay all weekend.

The big story is that we head toward a typical spring pattern this weekend with cooler temperatures and some passing storms.