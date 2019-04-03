Washington residents can file for their share of $40 million price-fixing settlement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- If you lived in Washington from 1995 to 2007 and bought a CRT television or computer monitor, you could be eligible for money stemming from a $40 million price-fixing lawsuit.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the process for consumers to receive their share of a nearly $40 million recovery. The recovery is a result of the Attorney General’s price-fixing lawsuit against seven manufacturers of cathode ray tubes, or CRTs, the technology common in televisions and computer monitors prior to the introduction of LCD flat screens.

Hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians are eligible for restitution because they purchased old box-style television and computer monitors during the period of the conspiracy.

People who lived in Washington from 1995 to 2007 and purchased a CRT television or computer monitor were likely harmed by the alleged price-fixing scheme and will receive restitution if they file a valid claim. Businesses headquartered in Washington during the conspiracy period may also be eligible.

To file a claim, click here to fill out a form, or call 800-332-9084. All claims must be submitted on or before May 16, 2019.

The amount consumers and businesses could expect to receive will vary depending on the products purchased and the total number of claims filed. The maximum is $20 per CRT monitor and $6 per CRT television. Consumers who purchased multiple CRT monitors and televisions during the conspiracy can receive restitution for each device.

“When powerful interests illegally conspire behind closed doors to drive up the cost of their products, Washingtonians lose out,” Ferguson said. “Now, we’re helping Washington consumers get their money back. If you lived in Washington and purchased an old box computer monitor or television between 1995 and 2007, please file a claim so you can get restitution for the harm you suffered.”

Consumers and businesses do not need to pay a fee to participate in this settlement. Consumers are not required to submit documentation when they file a claim. However, they may be asked to verify their claim, especially for claims involving a significant number of purchases.

Anyone who previously submitted their claims information to the Attorney General’s Office does not need to submit it again in order to receive restitution. All claims sent since the recovery was first announced will be forwarded to the claims administrator for processing.

Consumers who do not have a current Washington address will be required to provide the Washington address where they lived at the time they bought the CRT products.