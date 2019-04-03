Thursday’s Mariners vs. White Sox game postponed due to rain in forecast

CHICAGO — The White Sox have postponed their home opener against the Seattle Mariners a day in advance because of rain in the forecast.

Chicago pushed back the start of a three-game series against Seattle to Friday when the forecast calls for sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures in the 50s.

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez is scheduled to start for Chicago, with lefty Yusei Kikuchi pitching for the Mariners.

First pitch is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. PT.

This is the M’s first postponement of the season and the first postponement in Chicago since April 27, 2009.