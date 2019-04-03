Slain college student’s boyfriend was tracking her ‘on the phone’ while she was in wrong car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The boyfriend of a murdered University of South Carolina student said at a vigil on Tuesday he was on the phone tracking her location when she got into the wrong car, according to WGHP.

“I was on the phone tracking her to make sure she got home safely and immediately knew there was something that was wrong,” Greg Corbishley said, holding back tears. “Unfortunately, I was two and a half hours away. I would do anything to go back.”

Samantha Josephson, 21, was killed early Friday morning after getting into a black Chevy Impala she thought was her Uber. Josephson’s roommates began to worry when they hadn’t heard from her later Friday morning. They called the police around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Her body was discovered a day after she disappeared. The coroner said she died from multiple sharp injuries.

Josephson’s father also spoke at the vigil.

“He was a monster, right?” Seymour Josephson said about Nathaniel David Rowland, 24, who has been arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping. “What he did, I don’t want anyone else to go through what I did as a parent.”