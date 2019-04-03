Seattle Storm Dance Troupe seeks new members

SEATTLE — Season after season the Seattle Storm Dance Troupe has brought together a group of energetic and experienced dancers to perform at all home games. Now they’re hosting an open audition for potential new team members.

Jayda Brown, 15, is auditioning for her third season. “I make so many friends. It’s a good experience!” Coach Shayna Levine is looking for dancers that are full of personality, great facials, talented hip hop dancers and an ability to engage a crowd. She explains, “Members will be held accountable for learning all of their routines.”

Sunday, April 14th, interested dancers between the ages of 5 – 15 are encourage to be at Flow Fitness in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. The casting runs from 1p – 5:30p. Before you register, keep in mind the following requirements:

Be able to attend practices held Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:15p – 9:15p.

Be able to perform at all home Seattle Storm games.

Organizers ask that all those auditioning download and fill out the application and the Flow Fitness waiver. Brings those items along with a head shot to the audition and good luck!

More details on the entire Seattle Storm Dance Troupe auditions can be found on their website.

