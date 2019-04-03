Much-needed rain in the forecast, soggy weekend expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's in the low 50s around much of western Washington Wednesday morning.

54 would be a normal morning low for July 1st, not the beginning of April.

We're tracking some light rain mostly up north. Scattered showers and maybe a pop up thunderstorm will continue to move in from the south, though late Wednesday afternoon we could get some really nice breaks of sun, too. So, a light jacket with a hood and maybe those sunglasses too will help you take on Wednesday.

A parade of weather systems all headed our way to help us catch up after the second driest March on record at Sea-Tac.

Tomorrow mostly cloudy with some showers after dinnertime. The weekend looks pretty wet though, so heads up to folks heading to see the Reign FC on Friday, and Seattle Sounders FC or the four Daffodil Parades in Pierce County.