Local middle school students qualify, prepare for Trivia National Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four local students have qualified for the quiz bowl Individual Player National Championship Tournament this weekend in Chicago. Often referred to as the "Super Bowl of the mind," quiz bowl is a Jeopardy!-like game that tests students' knowledge on ranging subjects.

Two students from Willows Prep in Redmond, 12-year-old Aryav Teneja and 13-year-old Ria Bahadur, joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio for a trivia quiz challenge before taking off for the national championship.

Video above.