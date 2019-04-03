Colorado preschool teacher accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old

LEADVILLE, Colo. — A Colorado preschool teacher is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

According to the Leadville Herald, Sally Glaser, 63, is charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual assault on a child, unlawful sexual contact and child abuse.

The newspaper reported Glaser taught at the Center Early Childhood Programs in Leadville. The student involved in the case is 4 years old.

Glaser was arrested Monday. She appeared in court Tuesday, records show.

This is the suspect, Sally Glaser in a newly released mug shot in Lake County. She is a preschool teacher accused of sexual crimes against a child.

The Herald reported the victim’s mother wrote a letter to the court.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” the letter stated. “We live in constant fear.”

Meanwhile, Glaser defended herself.

“I’ve never done anything to hurt this little girl,” she said, according to the Herald. “This just tears me up.”

Lake County School District superintendent Wendy Wyman sent an email to families Tuesday. She said the school district was notified by law enforcement on March 11 that an allegation had been made that a female teacher may have had improper contact with a student.

As soon as the district learned of the allegations, Glaser was placed on administrative leave, meaning she has not been permitted on school grounds since March 11.

The letter doesn’t specifically name Glaser, stating:

“Law enforcement investigated the allegation and we cooperated fully with them. We learned today that law enforcement has filed criminal charges against the employee, and a legal process will now begin. In the meantime, please be assured that the staff member will not be returning to the classroom of school district property.”

Wyman wrote that she knows the situation is upsetting for families.

“We know that the trust between parents and schools, and children and teachers, is sacred, and we do everything in our power each and every day to uphold this trust,” the superintendent wrote.

READ: Full letter from Lake County School District superintendent Wendy Wyman to families.

Wyman said the district will continue working with law enforcement, students, staff and families.

“Our primary concern is ensuring a safe environment for our children. We want to assure you that there is no higher priority at our school than the safety and well-being of our students,” the message states.

Glaser is no longer in custody after posting $25,000 bond. She is forbidden from contact with people under 18 years old. Her next court date is scheduled for April 18.