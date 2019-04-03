Bellevue Police investigating suspicious death
BELLEVUE — Police are investigating a suspicious death after responding to reports of gunfire at a park early Wednesday morning.
Bellevue Police say at 12:30 a.m. officers responded to Goldsmith Park at 3200 142nd Pl NE.
Neighbors in the area called police to report hearing gunshots coming from the park. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no suspects located.
Bellevue Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.