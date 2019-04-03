Bellevue Police investigating suspicious death

Posted 3:57 AM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:58AM, April 3, 2019

BELLEVUE — Police are investigating a suspicious death after responding to reports of gunfire at a park early Wednesday morning.

Bellevue Police say at 12:30 a.m. officers responded to Goldsmith Park at 3200 142nd Pl NE.

Neighbors in the area called police to report hearing gunshots coming from the park. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no suspects located.

Bellevue Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.