Bellevue Police investigating suspicious death

BELLEVUE — Police are investigating a suspicious death after responding to reports of gunfire at a park early Wednesday morning.

Bellevue Police say at 12:30 a.m. officers responded to Goldsmith Park at 3200 142nd Pl NE.

Neighbors in the area called police to report hearing gunshots coming from the park. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no suspects located.

Bellevue Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.