Arrest made in fake ride-share driver rape case

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Authorities say an arrest has been made in a White Center rape case involving someone posing as a ride-share driver.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says a 34-year-old man turned himself in and was booked into jail Wednesday for investigation of rape. He has not been officially charged.

Investigators say that on Dec. 16, 2018, a woman’s friend ordered her a ride home from a bar in the 5100 block of Ballard Avenue in Seattle. A man reportedly led her to believe that he was her ride-share driver.

“She found multiple ride-share vehicles parked out front, so she started asking each of them if they were her rideshare,” said Sgt. Ryan Abbott with The King County Sheriff’s Office. “One of the guys said ‘Oh yeah I’m your ride-share, go ahead and get in.’”

However, it wasn’t a rideshare driver behind the wheel. While driving her home, the man allegedly pulled the vehicle over and raped her near the 11400 block of 5th Avenue South in White Center, authorities said.

After the assault, officials say he got her address and drove her home. Surveillance video shows the man walking the victim to her door in White Center after the rape occurred, deputies said.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says that a family member recognized the man in the video and he later turned himself in. He was taken into custody Wednesday at his attorney’s office.