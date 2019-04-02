Two men arrested, accused of trying to kill homeless people in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Two men have been arrested following a series of beatings involving two transient men living in northwest Oregon, police said.

Salem police arrested Joseph Michael Sizemore, 33, and Brady Canaga, 23, last week on charges of attempted murder, assault, robbery and coercion, the Statesman Journal reported.

A Marion County judge ordered both men held without bail Thursday. It was not immediately known if they have attorneys.

Sizemore, of Portland, is suspected of using a crowbar to attack a man in November, according to court documents. Police allege he also threatened the man and forced him to undress.

On March 19, Sizemore and Canaga were suspected of attacking another man. Police said in court documents that the two hit the man with a bat and also kicked him.

Police said the pair assaulted 40-year-old transient man two days later. The two are charged with stabbing the man, and then robbing and forcing him to undress, according to court documents.

The victim suffered a punctured lung and a deep cut to his knee, police said. He was hospitalized with serious brain trauma that required surgery.

Sizemore was previously convicted of two counts of third-degree rape in 2012. He was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Canaga, of Turner, was convicted of fourth-degree assault and menacing last year. A warrant was out for his arrest after he failed to appear in court on multiple charges.