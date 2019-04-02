× Healthy Living: Author says kids with autism are ‘Uniquely Wired’

April is Autism Awareness month and a time for people to educate themselves around the challenges people living with autism face. It’s also a chance to understand what living on the spectrum means.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates 1 in 59 kids have autism. According to the CDC, ‘Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.’

Julia Cook is the author of the book, “Uniquely Wired”. She sat down with Q13’s Marni Hughes to talk about the behaviors of kids with autism. She says recognizing what makes them ‘uniquely wired’ will help us understand how they see the world and why. It may also lead to greater tolerance and friendship.