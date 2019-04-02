Gonzales pitches into 9th, Vogelbach homers to lift Mariners

SEATTLE — Marco Gonzales pitched into the ninth inning after Dan Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Tuesday night to move to 7-1 for the first time in franchise history.

Gonzales (3-0) was hoping to pitch the first complete game in baseball this season, but a one-out walk to Mike Trout and a single to center by Andrelton Simmons ended his night.

Anthony Swarzak, who came off the injured list Tuesday, earned the save in his first appearance of the season by striking out Albert Pujols and getting Jonathan Lucroy to ground out to second.

Gonzales allowed four hits and retired 17 consecutive hitters from the second inning until the seventh. He didn’t walk anyone until Trout in the ninth. He struck out three.

Vogelbach also doubled in the third inning. He didn’t know he was starting until an hour before the game when Edwin Encarnacion was a late scratch because of left-hand discomfort after getting jammed in an at-bat Monday night.

The Angels scored a run in the second after a leadoff double by Jonathan Lucroy. Angels starter Trevor Cahill pitched five scoreless innings before the Mariners tied it in the sixth with doubles by Dee Gordon and Mitch Haniger.