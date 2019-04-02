19 displaced after Monroe apartment fire

MONROE, Wash. — Authorities say at least 19 people have been displaced after a fire at a Monroe apartment complex.

It happened at about 6:43 p.m. in the 14600 block of 179th Ave. SE.

Snohomoish County fire officials say the fast-moving fire damaged eight apartments. It started in the kitchen of one of the units.

179th Avenue was closed from Highway 2 to 147th Street SE while officials responded to the fire. No people were injured.

Update on fire at the 14600 blk of 179th Ave SE: No one was inside the apartment at the time of the fire. Firefighters found 1 cat and were able to give oxygen and revive. @MonroePolice is transporting the cat to a local vet pic.twitter.com/llISKVoJRm — Snohomish Co. Fire 7 (@SnoCountyFire7) April 3, 2019

Officials say that while firefighters were searching the apartments for people, they found a cat and were able to bring it to safety and revive it. It was transported to a local animal hospital for observation, according to a release.

Officials say the American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.