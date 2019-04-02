19 displaced after Monroe apartment fire

Photo Gallery
MONROE, Wash. — Authorities say at least 19 people have been displaced after a fire at a Monroe apartment complex.
It happened at about 6:43 p.m. in the 14600 block of 179th Ave. SE.
Snohomoish County fire officials say the fast-moving fire damaged eight apartments. It started in the kitchen of one of the units.
179th Avenue was closed from Highway 2 to 147th Street SE while officials responded to the fire. No people were injured.
Officials say that while firefighters were searching the apartments for people, they found a cat and were able to bring it to safety and revive it. It was transported to a local animal hospital for observation, according to a release.
Officials say the American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.