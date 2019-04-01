× Woman’s body recovered after drowning in Snohomish County: similar death a year ago

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Emergency crews recovered the body of a 28-year-old woman who fell in a body of water in the Monroe area Sunday.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the 29000 block of Cedar Ponds Road just before midnight.

The woman’s identity hasn’t been released to the public.

Sheriff’s officials have not said what caused her to fall into the water.

Nearly one year ago, on April 12, 2018, 22-year-old Jazmine Weitlauf fell into water near Cedar Pond Lake.

Her body was discovered several days later.

Nearly two dozen searchers were involved in locating her body.