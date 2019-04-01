Seattle police searching for suspect who used bat to attack disabled man at bus stop

SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who used a baseball bat to attack a developmentally disabled man at a bus stop.

According to Seattle police, the victim was waiting for the bus shortly after noon on March 24 at Rainier Avenue South and South Fisher Place.

The suspect approached the 61-year-old man and struck him with a baseball bat, police said.

The victim was suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center. He is being treated for a traumatic brain injury.

Police said a surveillance camera at a business in the area gave them an image of a possible suspect car, a gold Ford Contour, possibly 1998-2000, with a sunroof and a spoiler.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.