Scattered April showers this week after a very dry March

SEATTLE -- April showers will be common through this next weekend.

We are coming off a very dry March, but early April looks fairly damp, at least for a few days.

Tuesday starts out dry and remains dry for the Metro, but the Coast and Mountains will have afternoon showers.

Wednesday morning will be wet for all. Wednesday afternoon looks mostly dry for the Metro with showers continuing for the mountains.

Thursday looks mostly dry, at least for the Metro.

Friday and Saturday will have some heavier showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Sunday looks less active but April showers seem to continue. Highs this week will be near 60 degrees, cooler than last week.