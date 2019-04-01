QFC bans single-use plastic bags in all stores starting today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Grocery chain QFC is no longer offering single-use plastic bags in its stores starting Monday.

Last year, Kroger announced plans to eliminate plastic bags at its various chains by 2025 — and even sooner at Western Washington Quality Food Centers.

Kroger has also been redesigning milk jugs to use 10% less plastic. It switched to the new container in about half of its dairy plants by the end of 2017, and will shift fully to the new containers soon.

Both are part of Kroger’s broader effort to slash 90% of waste to landfills by 2020.

A bill passed by the state Senate and now being considered by the House would give all grocery stores until the end of 2020 to use up all single-use plastic bags. It would then require stores to switch to paper bags.

Other companies are changing their sustainability policies too as more countries and US cities and states clamp down on straws and plastics.