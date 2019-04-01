× PEMCO Insurance: spring maintenance around your home

SEATTLE — It’s officially spring and PEMCO Insurance wants you to start thinking about spring season maintenance around your home and yard.

First, it starts with the gutters.

“You want to make sure that you are cleaning the gutters,” said Erin Gross, an Agency Manager at PEMCO Insurance. “In most homes, you can do that twice a year in spring and fall. If you do live in an area where there is a lot of trees, you got needles in there, you need to do it more frequently.”

Gross said instead of thinking about the cosmetics like organizing your garage, to focus on things that prevent damage to your home.

Here are other spring chores you shouldn’t put off, according to PEMCO Insurance:

Remove moss from roofs, decks and driveways

Cut excess brush before wildfire season

Replace smoke alarm batteries

Seal out water, repaint and recaulk