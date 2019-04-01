Local sales taxes going up in several Washington cities, counties

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Sales taxes have gone up in several cities and counties in western Washington, effective today (April 1, 2019).
According to a news release from the state Department of Revenue, the increases will fund various services, including criminal justice, emergency communications, facilities, public safety services and cultural access programs.
Here's a list of places in western Washington where the sales tax rate is increasing:
- Othello: 8.2 percent, Criminal justice, public safety
- City of Anacortes: Two-tenths of 1 percent, 8.7 percent, transportation services
- City of Kirkland: One-tenth of 1 percent, 10.1 percent, criminal justice, public safety
- City of Tacoma: One-tenth of 1 percent, 10.2 percent, cultural access programs
- City of Shoreline: Two-tenths of 1 percent, 10.2 percent, transportation services
- Cities in Snohomish County and unincorporated Snohomish County: One-tenth of 1 percent in unincorporated areas, 9.2 percent; unincorporated areas not in the regional transportation authority, 7.8 percent; unincorporated areas in the public transportation benefit area, 10.4 percent; unincorporated areas in the public transportation benefit area but not in the regional transportation authority: 9.0 percent
- Arlington, Stanwood: 9.2 percent
- Bothell/Snohomish, Brier, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway: 10.4 percent
- Darrington, Gold Bar, Granite Falls, Index, Lake Stevens, Sultan: 9.0
- Everett: 9.8 percent; city of Everett that is not in the regional transportation authority: 8.4 percent
- Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mukilteo: 10.5 percent
- Marysville, Monroe: 9.3 percent
- City of Snohomish: 9.2 percent, emergency communication systems and facilities
- Cities and unincorporated areas in Thurston County within the Thurston County Public Transportation Benefit Area: four-tenths of one percent; unincorporated areas, 9.1 percent
- Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater: 9.3 percent
- Yelm: 9.1 percent, transportation services