King Returns: Hernandez solid as Mariners top Angels 6-3

SEATTLE — Felix Hernandez allowed one earned run and pitched into the sixth inning for his first victory since last June, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Monday night.

Demoted to the No. 5 spot in Seattle’s rotation after a career-worst season in 2018, Hernandez overcame shoddy defense to give the Mariners the kind of start they need from the nearly 33-year-old former ace.

With the King’s Court fan section at his back, Hernandez (1-0) allowed seven hits and overcame four errors by his defense. He struck out four and didn’t issue a walk in earning his first victory since June 30, 2018. Hernandez went his final 11 starts of last season without a win. He was charged with two unearned runs.

Seattle’s bullpen was also solid, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing only two baserunners — including an intentional walk to Mike Trout. Roenis Elias pitched the ninth for his first save.

Jay Bruce homered for the third straight game, hitting a two-run shot in the seventh inning. Seattle has 16 home runs and has scored at least five runs in all seven games.

Seattle scored four times in the first inning off starter Chris Stratton (0-1), including RBI singles by Domingo Santana and Omar Narvaez and a two-run double by AL player of the week Tim Beckham. The Mariners missed chances to extend the lead, leaving the bases loaded in the fifth and runners at second and third in the sixth.

Bruce didn’t miss Hansel Robles’ fastball, homering in three straight games for the 12th time in his career.

Albert Pujols doubled in the fourth inning for the 640th of his career, moving into a tie with Honus Wagner for ninth on the career list. The Angels scored twice in the fourth inning helped by a pair of errors from Narvaez, but were shutdown otherwise.