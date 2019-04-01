Don’t get used to the warm, dry weather: Rain moves in Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Don't get used to the dry conditions. After an unseasonably warm, dry March, our weather pattern will shift this week as we bring in April.

A low offshore system will roll in clouds on Monday and some raindrops by late Monday evening into the overnight hours. We'll see some on/off rain light through the week -- which will help allergy sufferers by washing a lot of that tree pollen out of the air. Temps for the next 7 days seem to all be in the 60s -- nicely above the normal high temp of 56 for this part of spring.

Here's the deal for today. Most of us will stay dry with above normal temps, but later this evening areas south of Tacoma (SW WA) will see showers sneak up from the south stretching out to the central coast through Aberdeen. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/28XznnzvST — Erin Mayovsky (@ErinMayovsky) April 1, 2019

April Fools day looks mostly cloudy and somewhat dry. By Tuesday showers arrive in time for the morning commute and hang with us off and on during the day.

Wednesday looks to be less cloudy and mainly dry, but we can't rule out a few sprinkles finding there way into the area.

Thursday and Friday will feature cooler temps with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain each day. Highs land in the low 60s, which is still above the average seasonal high of 56.