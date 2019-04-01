× Detectives seek help solving brutal Rainier Valley baseball bat attack

SEATTLE – Police are on the hunt for the person responsible for an attack that sent a 61-year-old developmentally disabled man to Harborview Medical Center with a traumatic brain injury.

Ray Pieczynski’s family tells Q13 News he is now in satisfactory condition but that’s after doctors had to perform surgery on his skull to reduce swelling.

The assault happened two Sundays ago at a bus stop in the 9100 block of Rainier Avenue South. Detectives say Pieczynski was just sitting at the bus stop waiting for a ride when the attacker came out of nowhere.

“We really need to catch this guy,” said SPD Detective Patrick Michaud.

Pieczynski’s family tells Q13 News he is covered in lacerations and doctors had to remove part of his skull to relieve the pressure.

So far, police don’t have a motive for the attack.

“We don’t have a reason right now and that’s the concerning part for us,” said Michaud.

Investigators were able to pull a still image from a nearby surveillance camera that shows what police believe is the suspect’s getaway car; a 1990’s to 2000 gold, Ford Contour. It’s a make and color that police believe could help lead them to the person who beat Pieczynski.

“If he’s willing to walk up to somebody he doesn’t know and hit them with a baseball bat, that’s problematic for the city,” said Michaud. “We won’t tolerate it here.”

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can either call 1-800-222-TIPS or submit their tip via the P3 Tips app.