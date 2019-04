KING COUNTY, Wash. — A boat leaving the Tacoma Dome area crashed off Vashon Island, leaving one man dead and sending three other people to the hospital.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, one of the boats, driven by a 28-year-old man, hit an unoccupied moored sailboat.

The driver was thrown into the water. CPR was performed, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.