Meet Supernova! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE — Supernova is a super sweet girl who is ready to enjoy the sunny days at the park, beach or anywhere that’s outdoors.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Supernova get adopted.

You can meet her at the Auburn Valley Humane Society. She was previously at Seattle Humane, but was transferred to Auburn to give her a better chance at adoption.

Supernova is a 1-year-old bulldog and boxer mix.

“She is a goofball and loves any type of activity,” said Cameron Mansoori with Seattle Humane. “She would do well with another dog. She just needs an off-leash introduction with another dog. She’s just full of life. She’s non-stop.”

Supernova is also working on basic commands. Staff at Seattle Humane said she needs a family who can handle all of her energy.

“She’s a little rambunctious,” said Mansoori. “She can be a little rambunctious for probably any new pet owner would be one of her biggest challenges. Energy level somewhat needs to be adequate and providing exercise for her regularly.”

Supernova came to the Pacific Northwest from a shelter in Texas.

She’s a healthy dog who would also love an agility course in her future home.