For the first time in six months, Chambers Bay Golf Course will be open to the public later this week after undergoing a thorough renovation of all of its greens, changing the type of grass from fine Fescue to the native Poa Annua.

Director of Golf Brent Zepp joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on "Q It Up Sports" to discuss the major change and what impact it will have in terms of potentially hosting major national championships in future years.

