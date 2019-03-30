Woman who survived attack launches new self-defense classes

The survivor of an attack two years ago is now launching a series of self-defense classes to help others arm themselves with skills that helped save her life.

In 2017, Kelly Herron was assaulted by a known sex offender at Golden Gardens during a midday run. Gary Steiner was charged with attempted rape after he punched her twice in the face, knocked her to the floor and pulled her pants. She successfully fought off her attacker using tactics she had learned just a few weeks before in a self-defense course led by Jordan Giarratano of Fighting Chance Seattle.

Since then, she has shared her story with media both locally and nationally, with a message of empowerment and education for other women.

On Saturday, Kelly and Jordan partnered with Nuun Hydration and Optimism Brewing to offer a free self-defense class tailored for female runners to mark the two-year anniversary of the brutal attack. Photojournalist Scott Hopson shows us how she trusted her instincts in the face of danger.

