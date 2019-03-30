One man served his country and family, and a gunman ended his life for no reason

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Robert Michael Hassan lead a life of services to his community, his country, and to his family and on Wednesday a gunman ended that life early when he shot and killed him randomly.

At 76-years-old Robert Michael Hassan had accomplished more than most ever will.

His family says he was a medical doctor. He was also Colonel; serving as a Navy flight surgeon, an Air Force “Full Bird” Colonel flight surgeon, and serving five years in the Air Force Reserves, his family says.

Hassan is a father and grandfather, with give children, and 13 grand kids.

He grew up on the East Coast, but made Seattle his home. His family says he called it “paradise”.

Even with how busy of a life he lived, Hassan still found time for fun in the Seattle area.

“He played more games than anyone I know,” said Erich Eipert.

Eipert says for about the last 8 years, he would meet Hassan at West Woodland Park.

Hassan played it all: Bocce Ball, lawn bowling, pickle ball, horseshoes.

Eipert says Hassan was one of the kindest people he ever shared the courts with, and coming back to the park will never be the same.

“Sill kind of feeling like this can’t be possible, that he can be gone like that and we’ll never see him again,” said Eipert.

Hassan’s family asks instead of gifts or flowers, that people make donations to Name Seattle or the Alliance for Gun Responsibility.

The Hassan family says Bob was a strong advocate of gun control and would not even allow toy guns, or movies or games that celebrated gun violence in the home.