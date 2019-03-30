× Detectives identify suspect in White Center stabbing

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the person suspected of stabbing a man multiple times last week in the White Center area, sending him to the hospital with critical injuries.

The stabbing happened March 20 on the 1700 block of Southwest 98th Street.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is recovering.

Detectives identified the suspect as 42-year-old Daniel Varela, also known as “Capone.” Varela has been charged with one count of first-degree assault.

Anyone with information that could help detectives locate Varela is asked to call call 911.

Sheriff’s officials ask that the public not contact him, as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.