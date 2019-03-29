TSA to host hiring event at Sea-Tac ahead of busy travel season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Sea-Tac Airport is bracing for the busiest travel season in the airport's history, and they're hiring dozens of TSA agents to prepare.

The number of passengers is starting to rise this week as we head into spring break. More than 60,000 people a day are expected to pass through the security checkpoints, peaking on Friday, April 5.

And that's just the beginning. Sea-Tac officials say they expect more passengers than ever will pass through the airport over the summer.

The number of travelers at Paine Field in Everett is also on the rise. Starting Sunday, there will be 24 flights a day out of Paine Field.

TSA is hosting a huge recruitment and hiring event for TSA officers at Sea-Tac. They're hiring both full-time and part-time agents.

Starting pay is $20.34 an hour. If you're interested, you can begin the application process Saturday, March 30, at the Sea-Tac Office Center at 18000 International Boulevard between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.