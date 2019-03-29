Seahawks’ Russell Wilson brings new fitness craze to Pacific Northwest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle -

Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson is bringing his love of fitness and teamwork to the people of the Pacific Northwest. Wilson is an investor in the new fitness craze, TruFusion. TruFusion has just opened it's latest location on the second floor of Lincoln Square South in Bellevue.

The unique gym offers more than 200 classes per week. The workouts include 65 different class styles including Battle Ropes, Bootcamps, Circuit Training, Kettlebell, Pilates and Yoga. The rooms are headed and unheated and are offered for all fitness levels.

This franchise is locally owned and operated by Taryn Naidu and Scott Swerland.

TruFusion was launched in 2013 in Las Vegas. It is award winning and has the reputation for offering the best variety in classes and instruction. For more information, please visit the TruFusion website.