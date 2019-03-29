Schultz on Sonics: ‘I would do anything’ to help get a team back

SEATTLE – While ex-Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has yet to decide whether to officially enter the 2020 race for president, the ghost of the Seattle NBA team he killed continues to haunt him on the quasi-campaign trail.

In his latest book, From the Ground Up, Schultz apologized for selling the SuperSonics in 2006, which ultimately resulted in the team’s move to Oklahoma City.

In an interview Friday with Q13’s Brandi Kruse, Schultz said “there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do to try and support the effort” to bring the Sonics back to Seattle. But his pledge of support came with one caveat.

