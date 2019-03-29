Jorge Cuevas-Morfin: Wanted felon accused of running from police after ditching stolen truck

WANTED IN TOPPENISH —

Toppenish Police say this convicted felon hid in a woman’s home while police searched for him. She told officers Jorge Cuevas-Morfin was out of breath when he showed up after a chase. He was huffin’ and puffin’ because police say he’d been jumping fences and running hard after ditching a stolen truck at the intersection of W. 4th Ave. and Lillie Ln. in November.

Officers say Cuevas-Morfin left when she told him to.

He’s wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing law enforcement — the same two crimes he’s been convicted of before. He’s also been busted for DUI.

He’s 34 years old, 5’3”, weighs 145 pounds and has the name ‘Marta’ tattooed on his neck and ‘South Side’ inked on his chest.

If you know how to help Toppenish Police track him down, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.