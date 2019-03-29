‘It’s very alarming for us’; Help ID destructive business burglar

WANTED IN LACEY —

The hunt is on for a burglary suspect in Lacey who smashed his way into an HVAC supply company.

Surveillance video shows a burglar in a red-hooded sweatshirt throw a rock through the window of ‘Johnstone Supply’ on Sunday, March 10th at around 5pm and then clear the rest of the glass out with his foot before entering the business.

Police say he stole $2,600 worth of supplies.

You can see him carrying a bunch of stuff as he hunches down and exits through the same broken window.

“It’s very alarming for us,” said Lacey Police Ofc. Alex Ficek. “We take pride in our businesses here in Lacey and we don’t like people coming in during closed business hours and stealing supplies from their businesses.”

Police say the suspect took off in a maroon car and fortunately, they got a good look at his face.

Crime Stoppers of the South Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify him. If you know his name, submit it anonymously through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You’ll claim the cash reward if your tip helps lead to his arrest.