SEATTLE – Ex-Starbucks CEO and potential 2020 presidential candidate Howard Schultz weighed in Friday on Seattle’s deepening homeless crisis.

Amid a call from the business community for increased enforcement and a solution to the repeat and sometimes violent offenders targeting downtown stores, Schultz said pursuing more prosecution of those individuals “sounds very authoritarian.”

