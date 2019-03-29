‘He’s got my money!’; Help ID violent robbers seen attacking total stranger on street

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Detectives need your help to identify two strong-armed robbery suspects.

Fortunately, a bystander took cell phone video that gives you a good look at their faces. In the video, you can hear the victim yell, ‘He’s got my money!’ The victim was holding tight to the leg of the guy in the gray and black sweat suit, but you can see a profile shot that shows he has a mustache. The second suspect with the cigarette hanging out of his mouth looks right at the witness taking cell phone video, so you can clearly see his face.

Seattle Police say the victim had pulled out a wad of cash when he went through security at the King County courthouse and believes the suspect in the gray and black followed him when he left to go to a convenience store.

“What you see on the video is an assault that’s taking place with two suspects. They both attack this guy. They’re down on the ground. An innocent bystander tries to help and is shoved out-of-the-way. They’re forcing the money out of the victim’s pocket. They do retrieve the money and then they exit and run,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One suspect got into a black 1999 Ford Explorer with Washington license plate BDC1252. Detectives ran the plate and it showed the SUV was sold on March 2nd, but the info was a dead-end for identifying the suspect.

Detectives believe the first suspect who spotted the victim with the cash called ahead and had the second suspect waiting so they could ambush him. He jumped out as the victim approached Columbia St. and 3rd Ave. and just left it there at the light with the door open. "One gets in the vehicle with the money and the other suspect runs up the hill, up 4th Ave. and disappears, so you get a good look at their faces,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

In looking closely at the video, I noticed that one suspect was wearing boxers with a pretty unique design. That symbol looked familiar, so I posted some images on my Facebook page and in less than an hour, several viewers sent me links to the exact same pair that he was wearing, which are for sale online, so it appears this violent robbery suspect is a fan of Harry Potter. The vertical line, the circle and the triangle are from the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows movies and they represent the Elder Wand, the Resurrection Stone and the Cloak of Invisibility -- and he probably owns another pair, as well, because those briefs were sold in a two-pack.

No question, this guy is a member of Slytherin. The Sorting Hat would never let him into Gryffindor with an evil streak like that!

If you can identify either suspect, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. It's completely anonymous. Submit their names or any info you have through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your phone for free, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

.