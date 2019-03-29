Help ID child-dodging drug store vitamin thieves

WANTED IN LAKE FOREST PARK —

An organized retail thief bolts out of a drug store with a big batch of vitamins in a basket — almost running over a little kid on his way out.

This happened at the Rite Aid in Lake Forest Park on March 10th and detectives say the suspect didn’t act alone. “The fact that they came in and the first individual picked up one of the baskets and started putting items into it and then switched to the other individual after it was full, is an indication that they were working together,” said Lake Forest Park Police Det. Tony Matthews. “I imagine it, this is probably not their first rodeo. We all know that anybody that shoplifts will shoplift till they get caught, so they’ve done it before and in a lot of cases they continue to do it.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives say the bigger guy in the black beanie left the store first to go get their getaway ride ready. His smaller buddy strolled out about 15 seconds later, again, having to dodge a child to make off with more than $1,200 worth of GNC vitamins and health products.

Detectives say both suspects are white.

If you can tell Lake Forest Park Police their names, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to an arrest in the case.