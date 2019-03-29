Burglars break through skylight to steal from Bothell board game cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Police are investigating a burglary at Zulu's Board Game Cafe in Bothell.

Police said they received a call about the break-in just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

The owner told officers that someone broke in through the skylight and stole several items, including an iPad and two computers. There was also damage to the cash register, but the store's owner said it could have been a lot worse.

The owner told Q13 News the burglars disabled the security system when they got in. He'll be making upgrades after this loss.