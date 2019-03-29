A dry weekend to close out an unusually dry March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's been one of the top 10 driest Marches on record, and the trend will likely continue this weekend.

A chilly start on Friday in some places -- but still a nice afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. High temps will be a lot like Thursday in the mid to low 60s.

Some showers are likely for the south coast and again in the mountains. And much like Thursday, we might see a shower or two drift out of the foothills and into the lowlands in the late afternoon / early evening.

March came in like a lamb this year and it looks like it will go out with lamb, too. The low off the Oregon coast that's been delivering some mountains showers looks to fizzle out and get out of here.

High pressure moves in from the Gulf of Alaska just in time to deliver a dry weekend to close out the month.

April showers kick off the new month on Monday & Tuesday. Wednesday looks a tad soggier. Those raindrops will help those with tree pollen sensitivities by helping wash some of the allergens out of the air.