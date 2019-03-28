Vigil at scene of fatal Lake City shooting brings community together

SEATTLE – One day after a gunman terrorized a North Seattle community, neighbors stood at the scene of where the violence happened to show support for one another and the victims involved.

On Wednesday, police say a man terrorized his own community.

Thursday, neighbors came together at a vigil, showing that they would not let this man destroy their community.

Around 7 p.m., dozens of neighbors stood at the corner of Sand Point Way and Bartlett Avenue in the Lake City neighborhood of Seattle. Instead of flashing lights, and police tape which covered the road a day before, neighbors brought flowers and candles.

“I’m glad the community is coming together tonight,” said Jonathan Neufeld.

Neufeld is a pastor at a local church. He says he had his doors opened all throughout the day for any community members in need.

The vigil was meant to show support to more than just the people who live in the neighborhood.

“I’m incredibly amazed by his acts of heroism,” said Sarah Ritchey one of the neighbors at the vigil.

Ritchey is referring to King County Metro Bus Driver Eric Stark.

Officials say Stark was shot by the gunman Wednesday evening while behind the wheel of his bus. Stark, wounded by the bullet, still was able to turn the bus around saving the lives of about a dozen people inside the bus.

Above the memorial of flowers and candles at the scene of the community vigil, there was also a message taped to a speed limit sign that read, “THANKS TO METRO DRIVERS FOR KEEPING PEOPLE SAFE,”.

As metro buses drove past the vigil, neighbors waved; the bus drivers returned the show of support by honking their horns.

“It’s empowering knowing we’re coming together and supporting one another,” said Ritchey.

The suspect in the shooting is in custody.

Q13 News has not named him, because he has not yet been charged.