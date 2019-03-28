Tattoo helps police ID Wing Stop robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect accused of robbing a Wing Stop restaurant in South Seattle.

King County prosecutors have charged Dewaine Earl Stewart with robbery in the second degree and issued a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.

Detectives say he was identified by DOC officers and U.S. Marshals. Seattle Police robbery detectives and King County jail research staff identified him from a tattoo on his wrist that says "Ma Kyea." A partial image was caught on surveillance video during the robbery.

"He's got a lot of arrests but just one conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm, robbery in the second degree. These are serious felony cases,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

On February 28, shortly after 10 p.m., police say Stewart jumped the counter and approached a female employee inside and demanded that she open the store’s safe. After taking money from the safe and the registers, the suspect walked out of the business. Detectives say he implied that he had a gun, although one was not seen by the employee.

"These guys steal guns like you and I get up day and night so he's out there, he's armed and dangerous as far as we're concerned, and has an all 50-state extradition,” said Carner.

Stewart was last known to be in Federal Way. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at www.P3Tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. It is anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.