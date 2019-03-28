‘Pleasant’ spring weather expected through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Passing showers are possible around the Puget Sound Thursday, but most of the time the weather will be pleasant through the weekend.

Thursday will be pleasant with ample sunshine, and it looks fine for Mariners opening day at T-Mobile Park.

There will be coastal and mountain showers with isolated thunderstorms but the metro looks OK.

Friday looks pretty nice with more spring sunshine. The weekend looks fine; enjoy some good spring days!

We have now entered our “spring thunderstorm season” so isolated thunderstorms can pop up from time to time. At this point it appears that most will stay over the coast and mountains but just know that we are headed the direction of “unsettled weather,” especially as we enter April.