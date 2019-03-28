More than 1,500 jobs will be available at Seahawks’ military hiring event

The Seattle Seahawks are hosting a job fair Thursday at CenturyLink Field for all members of the military, and more than 1,500 jobs will be up for grabs.

The event is free, as is parking in the CenturyLink Field garage.

Participants just need to register ahead of time.

The Seahawks support the military community with dozens of events throughout the year, including the annual Salute to Service game each November.

That commitment led the team to decide to host this first-of-its-kind event.

Seahawks assistant director of community engagement Armando Mejia, who is also an Army veteran, said the team recognizes the need to help members of the military find access to jobs, especially those that are transitioning out of the military and for their families who may be new to the area.

“The Pacific Northwest is home to the seventh largest military presence in the NFL, with hundreds of thousands of service members, veterans and their families calling the area home,” Mejia said. “We strive to support, celebrate and encourage members of these military communities.”

Employers attending the event include companies such as Boeing, Lyft, Taco Time, FedEx, Hilton Hotels, First & Goal, National Event Pros, the Keyport Underwater Warfare Center, the Port of Seattle, Bangor Submarine Base and the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.

Attendees will also get tips on interviewing, résumé building and updating LinkedIn profiles.

Former Seahawks running back Randall Morris and team mascot Blitz will also be on hand, and the team’s Pro Shop will offer an extended discount of 15 percent for all military members on the day of the event.

Learn more and register here.