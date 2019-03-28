Detectives searching for credit card skimming suspects hitting now in Kitsap/Pierce Counties

Kitsap County Sheriff’s detectives and investigators statewide are warning you to be on the lookout for these credit card skimming suspects and are asking for any and all help to identify and locate them.

These surveillance photos were taken at a bank in Silverdale in February where the suspects used stolen bank account numbers to withdraw $29,000. Detectives say they have been very active as recently as a week ago in the Gig Harbor area.

The entire state of Washington has seen an uptick in “skimmer” activity. The Washington Attorney General’s Office sent out a notice this month to law enforcement warning about the increased incidents of fraud activity related to skimmed credit card data. Detectives say this couple is part of that problem.

It’s possible they are staying at an Airbnb or an overnight hotel. Call 911 immediately if you spot them. If you have information that can help detectives identify them, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips App that you can download to your phone for free. You will receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Investigators say skimmers have also been hitting in the Pasco area and this couple may be connected to those cases.

A reminder to always jiggle the credit card slot at any gas station or ATM. If it is fake, you will be able to easily tell. Also, try not to use the pumps that are furthest away from the station because those are more likely to have the skimmers. Always pay in cash when you can. Some skimming devices can now steal your debit or credit card number and your pin.