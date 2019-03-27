South Sound 911 launches text-to-911 service in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY-- Starting Wednesday morning if you cannot safely call 911, you can now text your emergency to police, fire and medical aid in Pierce County.
South Sound 911 launched its text-to-911 service to give the community another option to reach 911. They caution that the service is not of convenience, it is for emergencies only.
If you send a text to 911, there are a few things to remember:
- Your first message should include the nature of the emergency and the exact location, including
city. (When you text or call on a cellular phone, 911 may not know your precise location.)
- Keep messages brief. Do not send photos or video, or use group texts, abbreviations or emojis.
- Keep your cell phone with you so you can answer questions and receive instructions.
- If you are trying not to be overheard requesting help, remember to silence your phone.
- Currently, text‐to‐911 service is only available in English.
- Although South Sound 911 has tested the service, the agency does not control text delivery from
mobile carriers or devices.
- If text‐to‐911 service is not available, senders should receive an automatic reply stating the
service is unavailable.
- There may be instances when a voice call cannot connect due to poor cellular signal or other
phone service interruption, but a text message can still go through.
Text-to-911 is already available in King, Kitsap, Snohomish and Thurston Counties.