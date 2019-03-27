South Sound 911 launches text-to-911 service in Pierce County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIERCE COUNTY-- Starting Wednesday morning if you cannot safely call 911, you can now text your emergency to police, fire and medical aid in Pierce County.

South Sound 911 launched its text-to-911 service to give the community another option to reach 911. They caution that the service is not of convenience, it is for emergencies only.

If you send a text to 911, there are a few things to remember:

Your first message should include the nature of the emergency and the exact location, including

city. (When you text or call on a cellular phone, 911 may not know your precise location.) Keep messages brief. Do not send photos or video, or use group texts, abbreviations or emojis.

Keep your cell phone with you so you can answer questions and receive instructions.

If you are trying not to be overheard requesting help, remember to silence your phone.

Currently, text‐to‐911 service is only available in English.

Although South Sound 911 has tested the service, the agency does not control text delivery from

mobile carriers or devices. If text‐to‐911 service is not available, senders should receive an automatic reply stating the

service is unavailable. There may be instances when a voice call cannot connect due to poor cellular signal or other

phone service interruption, but a text message can still go through.

Text-to-911 is already available in King, Kitsap, Snohomish and Thurston Counties.