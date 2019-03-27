More than 150 law enforcement agencies to target distracted drivers in emphasis patrol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 150 law enforcement agencies around the state are adding extra patrols to look for distracted drivers, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

The emphasis patrols will run from Thursday, March 28 through April 14.

The commission says it's illegal for drivers to hold cell phones, access information or watch videos while they are driving, stopped in traffic or at a stop light. The fine is $136 for the first offense and $234 for the second.

Participating law enforcement agencies in King County include:

Algona Police Department

Auburn Police Department

Bellevue Police Department

Black Diamond Police Department

Burien Police Department

Covington Police Department

Des Moines Police Department

Enumclaw Police Department

Federal Way Police Department

Issaquah Police Department

Kenmore Police Department

Kent Police Department

Kirkland Police Department

Lake Forest Park Police Department

Maple Valley Police Department

Mercer Island Police Department

Newcastle Police Department

Pacific Police Department

Port of Seattle Police Department

Redmond Police Department

Sammamish Police Department

SeaTac Police Department

Seattle Police Department

Shoreline Police Department

Snoqualmie Police Department

Tukwila Police Department

Washington State Patrol

“As drivers, if we’re on the road, we need to be off the phone,” said Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) Target Zero Manager Annie Kirk. “Officers are looking for distracted drivers and writing tickets. Fortunately, most Washington drivers are making safe choices and keeping their hands off their phones.”

According to a 2018 observational study done by the traffic commission, hand held cell phone use while driving was down 40 percent in 2018 over 2017. King County distracted driving rates decreased from 10.2 percent to 7.0 percent, the study concludes.