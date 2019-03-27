× Community prepares to honor fallen Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A community is getting ready to honor a hero.

Thursday, Kittitas County Sherriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson will be laid to rest and remembered for paying the ultimate sacrifice after he was killed during a shootout with a suspect March 19.

Gov. Jay Inslee has now ordered all flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff Thursday in memory of Deputy Thompson.

Just one day before Thompson is laid to rest, his family shared a message to the community on Facebook.

“Ryan loved the Ellensburg area,” Deputy Thompson’s brother Aaron Thompson said. “He was a humble and a giving guy. Every sign on a business in Ryan’s honor, and personal story you’ve shared about Ryan’s life, and hugs shared with us show how much he was loved by his community.”

People from the community will get the chance to say their final goodbyes during a procession from the funeral home to the Central Washington University Campus in Ellensburg on Thursday beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Shortly after the procession, a memorial service will be held at the Nicholson Pavilion on campus at 2 p.m.

“Ryan would’ve been overwhelmed by the magnitude of your outpouring of love,” said Aaron Thompson. “He would’ve wanted us to embrace life, smile more and love and support each other. That’s how Ryan lived every day.”

Q13 News will carry the memorial service for Deputy Thompson live. Our coverage will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday.