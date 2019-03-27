× FDA warns of ‘serious threat to human and animal health’ in Tukwila-based pet food Darwin’s

The U.S. food and Drug Administration is asking consumers to throw out affected products of Tukwila-based Darwin’s Natural Pet Products dog food.

The agency said samples from three lots have tested positive for salmonella.

“The FDA is issuing this alert because these three lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw dog food represent a serious threat to human and animal health,” the release says.

These are the recalled products:

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs, manufactured on October 19, 2018. Code: 5309(11)181019

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs, manufactured on November 11, 2018. Code: 5375(11)181106

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs, manufactured on October 26, 2018. Code: 5339(11)181026

The codes can be found on the packaging.

This isn’t the first time Darwin’s has dealt with warnings from the FDA.

In March of 2018, the FDA recalled five lots of its dog food for E. coli, salmonella and listeria contamination. In that recall, there had been six reported complains including the death of a kitten linked to salmonella.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can call illness and death in humans and animals, especially those with pre-existing conditions or weak immune systems. It can spread from humans to pets just from handling the food.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, people infected with salmonella can develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most people recover without treatment, but some may have symptoms so severe, they need to be hospitalized.