Classic tale of “Alice in Wonderland” gets burlesque treatment

SEATTLE — The classic story of Alice in Wonderland is being transformed into a burlesque show that brings the audience “Through The Looking Glass.” Premiering April 3rd at The Triple Door with performances running through the 7th, Seattle’s Burlesque A-List take on the roles of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale. The show follows Alice as she discovers what lies beyond the velvet rope at Wonderland’s most exclusive nightclub.

While the show is in it’s 11th season, co-producers Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann have continuously grown the production. Last year they debuted a new score influenced by the mid-60’s that’s performed by a live band. The orchestra accompanies some of the finest in Seattle dance talent and is perfected with the costumes created by Stephanie Seymour.

Lily Verlaine & Jasper McCann’s Through The Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice in Wonderland premieres on Wednesday, April 3rd at The Triple Door in Seattle. Showtimes and dates vary with a full list, including where to purchase tickets, available online or by calling the box office at (206) 838-4333.

