Burglar steals thousands of dollars worth of items from Lacey supply store

LACEY, Wash. -- Lacey Police are asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect who stole $2,600 worth of items from Johnstone Supply on Orion Drive NE.

Police said it happened Sunday, March 10, around 5 p.m.

"He first threw the rock through the window, but the window didn't completely break, so then he used his foot to break the rest of the window out, which gave him access to inside the business," said Officer Alex Ficek.

The suspect put the stolen items in a red sedan and drove away.

"It is very alarming for us. We take pride in our businesses here in Lacey, and we don't like people coming in during closed business hours and stealing supplies from their businesses," said Officer Ficek.

If you have any information about this suspect, call Crime Stoppers of the South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also download the P3 app to submit your tip from any smartphone. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.